Dr. Nisha Bunke, Pioneer In Venous And Lymphatic Medicine, Says Varicose Veins Are Not Just A Cosmetic Issue

Varicose veins have long been thought of as a cosmetic issue, but along with pain, swelling, and self-consciousness, there are serious health risks if they are left untreated, including blood clots and inflammation.

Part of that change in perception is thanks to the work of Dr. Nisha Bunke, a pioneer in venous and lymphatic medicine, who was the first physician in the U.S. to complete specialized fellowship training in the field in 2008, with the support of the American Vein and Lymphatic Society (AVLS).

Bunke is the founder and vein clinic medical director at La Jolla Vein & Vascular in California, where she has brought together a team of experts including a Duke-trained vascular surgeon and a Harvard-trained vascular interventional radiologist, all fellowship and trained in venous and lymphatic disorders.

In addition to treating patients through her practice, Bunke is a scientist, leading clinical research studies to advance the field of vein care for the past 15 years. She is a co-editor of The Vein Book, the authoritative medical textbook on the topic for physicians and medical professionals, published by Oxford University Press in 2014, and in 2018, her research made the cover of the Journal of Vascular Ultrasound.

Bunke also developed Recova, a post-surgery recovery cream.

Vein disease is a common condition, and as awareness has grown about the physical toll these issues can take, new treatments have been developed. The latest procedures for treating varicose veins have significantly improved recovery time.

The misconception that varicose veins are only a cosmetic problem leads patients to suffer needlessly when treatment options are available and improving.



