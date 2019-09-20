



Bickering exes? Jane Seymour and her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman costar Joe Lando didn’t get along during the show’s filming because it was right after they dated.

“We didn’t actually talk to each other, other than in dialogue or making out for about six or seven years,” Seymour told Us Weekly exclusively at the Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15. She added that it was a “difficult” and a “tough” time.

Seymour, 68, portrayed title character Dr. Michaela “Mike” Quinn and Lando, 57, played her love interest, Byron Sully. While the onscreen chemistry sizzled, the actress said the stars were dealing with a post-breakup awkwardness. The former couple dated during the filming of the pilot episode in 1992.

“We, obviously, clearly loved one another and realized we couldn’t be actually in real-life together. I think we just played it [off] as Michaela and Sully,” the Wedding Crashers star told Us.

Seymour said their offscreen issues might have given Michaela and Byron some extra “sexual tension, that we wouldn’t have had, if we’d been playing happy households or something.”

The former costars began dating in an unconventional way.

“There was a flash flood, on the set, a real one, in which my car was being swept backwards, and I couldn’t get out, because the guy who was driving it was an intern and did not want me out of the car,” she recalled to Us. “I wound down the window and jumped out of that car into his truck. That was the beginning of a wonderful relationship.”

Now, Seymour counts the actor as her “closest friend on the planet.”

She finalized her divorce from her fourth husband, James Keach, in 2015. Lando has been married to Kirsten Barlow since 1997.

As for a Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman reboot, Seymour said everyone involved in the show would be interested because they were a tight-knit group — even with the show’s guest stars.

“We’re all really good friends. It was one of those shows where the crew never left. Everybody, guest stars kept begging to come back. Johnny Cash and June just begged to come back all the time. They came back three times. Willie Nelson, two or three times, even Mr. Rogers was on our show. No, it was a fantastic show,” Seymour said.

With reporting by Carita Rizzo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!