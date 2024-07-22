Morphine Love Dion and Kaos are counting their blessings after being involved in a deadly car crash on Sunday, July 21, that left one person dead.

Morphine, 27, and Kaos, 30, were both injured in the early hours on Sunday while riding in an Uber in Los Angeles on the 10 freeway. The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to the local ABC7 news station.

The one-vehicle crash led to a pile-up where one person became trapped inside their car and later died of injuries sustained in the accident, the CHP told the news outlet. Six others were transported to the hospital to be treated for various injuries, including the two reality stars.

“Morphine was in a serious car accident while in an Uber,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s team shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 22. “She suffered multiple injuries but is grateful to be alive. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Some space and time is appreciated as she focuses on healing.”

Kaos also gave fans an update after the scary event, writing in an Instagram Story, “Just so everyone knows I am OK just been on bed rest.”

The Canada’s Drag Race alum continued, “I will be making a post explaining what happened this weekend once I am in the right headspace and also can explain it all and the accident. For now resting and sorry won’t be posting any DragCon stuff right now either that will come later prob next week!”

Morphine and Kaos were in California to attend RuPaul’s DragCon LA, which concluded on Saturday, July 20.

Morphine, who resides in Miami, gained fame after competing on season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired earlier this year. She won the show’s Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown episode in April, earning $50,000 in cash.

Kaos, meanwhile, rose to stardom in 2022 after appearing on season 3 of the Canadian version of the reality show.

Following the accident, which is under investigation, Morphine’s former costars shared messages of love and support via social media.

“Her and everyone else involved are doing fine,” season 16 Miss Congeniality winner Xunami Muse wrote via X. “These were the scariest 2 days ever but so happy they’re all with us and recovering.”

Geneva Karr reposted Morphine’s statement via her own Instagram Story, adding, “Surgeries went well and now To a speedy recovery, love you hermana.”