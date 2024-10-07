Drake has called out friends who might “stab you in the back” amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake, 37, was seen taking the mic to share his thoughts at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party held in Toronto on Saturday, October 5. Video footage of the moment was shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 6.

In the clip, the “Hotline Bling” rapper, who is believed to have feuded with Lamar, also 37, since as far back as 2013, shares a warning with the crowd regarding fake friends. It comes after Drake recently told Us Weekly that despite rumors, he did not attempt to stop Lamar from playing the diss track, “Not Like Us,” at the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

“My real friends are definitely in the building. But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up,” Drake is heard saying in the video. “They might move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again.”

Related: A Complete Guide to All the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Diss Tracks Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap feud is so heated that it may burn the hip-hop world to the ground. Lamar, 36, and Drake, 37, have been waging lyrical war with increasingly personal diss tracks released over the last several days. Drake’s “Family Matters” song accused Lamar of being a “make-believe” activist, claimed Lamar got physically […]

Drake concluded his message, “That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself,” before launching into a rendition of Beyonce’s, “Me, Myself and I.”

Rumors of Drake attempting to stop Lamar — via a cease and desist letter — from playing “Not Like Us” at the 2025 Super Bowl circulated online at the end of September. On Tuesday, October 1, a rep for Drake told Us that the rumors “are completely false.” A source added that “there was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone.”

The lyrics of the track accuse Drake of pedophilia among other things.

Drake responded to Lamar’s No. 1 track with a diss track of his own, released on May 5, titled “The Heart Part 6.” The song’s lyrics read, “I never been with no one underage.”

Drake seemingly responded to news of Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime gig via an Instagram Story on September 11. Sharing five photos of Lil Wayne within the post, seemingly nodding to fan and industry support of Wayne, 42, serving as the halftime performer instead of Lamar.

Wayne himself admitted that being snubbed for the gig was a tough pill to swallow.

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” Wayne said in an Instagram video shared on September 13. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The heated rivalry between Drake and Lamar is believed to have ignited back in 2013, sparked by Lamar being featured on Big Sean‘s track “Control,” in which he expressed his desire to kill Drake along with several other rappers.

“I didn’t really have anything to say about it,” Drake told Billboard at the time. “It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all it was. I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform. So when that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic.”