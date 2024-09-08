Kendrick Lamar announced on Sunday, September 8, that he will be performing at the Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show in February.

In a post to Instagram, the rapper, speaking from an Astroturf field with a large American flag as backdrop, shot a bag of footballs from a training launcher while revealing his big news.

“What it doing everybody?” he said.” My name’s Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so.”

“You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship,” he added. “No round twos. Let’s get it, boom!”

“I wouldn’t want you to miss it,” Lamar concluded. “Meet me in New Orleans February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress, too, even if you’re watching from home. Let’s go! Now we can get to it for real!”

This will not be Lamar’s first Super Bowl halftime appearance, although it will be his first solo headlining one. He previously performed at the 2022 halftime show held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which featured a prominent hip-hop lineup including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” Lamar said in a statement following his social media announcement.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” said fellow rapper Jay-Z, who with his Roc Nation will be producing the halftime show for the sixth consecutive time. “He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will be held at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The game and show will air on FOX.