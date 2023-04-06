An unusual Easter egg. Drake included an audio clip of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West on a new song called “Rescue Me.”

The “Take Care” rapper, 36, sampled a section from a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode where the Skims cofounder, 42, talked about her split from the former Yeezy designer, 45. “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” the reality star is heard saying in a recording shared by Complex. “Remember that.”

Drake — whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham — teased the song during a recent appearance on The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM. The clip of Kardashian came from the 2021 series finale of KUWTK, during a scene in which the Selfish author was discussing her split from West with mom Kris Jenner.

After the “Rescue Me” snippet appeared online, some social media sleuths theorized that Drake was throwing shade at West. The two rappers previously feuded for years before making amends in late 2021.

Drake’s dad, however, slammed the idea that his son was trying to get a rise out of the “Jesus Walks” rapper. “Drake is not trolling anyone,” Dennis Graham wrote via Instagram earlier this month, commenting in response to a TMZ story about the Kardashian sample. “It’s just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

Outside of the KUWTK sample, “Rescue Me” is about Drake’s search for The One. “I need someone to be patient with me,” the Canada native sings. “Someone to get money, would not take it from me / They don’t even need to be as famous as me / I don’t think I meet ’em at the places I be / But deep down I think about you all day, mami.”

While the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum and West have thrown jabs at each other for years, their most recent tension began in 2018 when West produced Pusha T‘s song “Infrared.” The Clipse rapper, 45, accused Drake of using a ghostwriter for his lyrics. In another song, “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T claimed that the “Nice for What” rapper had fathered a child with Sophie Brussaux. (Drake later confirmed on his album Scorpion that he is the father of son Adonis, now 5.)

West apologized to Drake for his involvement in the Pusha T songs later in 2018, but their back-and-forth continued for years. Finally, the Chicago native reconciled with the “Hotline Bling” artist at a December 2021 charity concert.

Kardashian, for her part, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple — who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3 — settled their split in November 2022.