Drake’s home appeared to flood with torrential rain — but he hasn’t let it dampen his sense of humor.

The Canadian rapper, 37, shared a video via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 16, that appeared to show his extravagant Toronto mansion, dubbed “The Embassy,” inundated with flood water.

“This better be Espresso Martini,” Drake captioned the video, which showed a stream of murky brown water flowing into a dressing room and out further doors in the house.

Drake appeared to be filming the video while holding a mop in an attempt to clear up what he could, but the water appeared to be out of control. Drake’s feet were not visible in the clip, suggesting the water rose above the ankle.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker was joined by a friend in the video, who attempted to hold two doors closed as the water was overcoming his grip and gushed over the entire floor.

The clip comes after a significant storm was recorded in the Toronto area on Tuesday, leaving more than 100,000 residents without power, per BBC.

Per the outlet, Environment Canada reported that almost 100mm of rain was recorded in Toronto, surpassing the city’s daily record which was set in 1941.

Drake’s Toronto home clocks in at 50,000 square feet and boasts an NBA regulation-size basketball court, according to Architectural Digest, who featured the home and an interview with the musician in April 2020.

Drake described the mansion, which took six years to build and features Art Deco influences, as “overwhelming high luxury” that’s “delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.”

The outlet reported that notable luxuries inside the limestone-cladded home included a collection of Hermes Birkin bags, an extensive wardrobe, his sneaker collection and a hall of sports jerseys.

The lavish residence made headlines just two months ago when an early morning shooting took place right near the home, leaving one of Drake’s security guards injured.

According to Toronto Police Operations, the May 7 shooting occurred at a location that was adjacent to the mansion, which is situated in the Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto.

The 48-year-old security guard was watching over the property at the time, per The Toronto Sun, and was struck by multiple gunshots in what was described by authorities as a “drive-by shooting.”