Shooting Near Drake’s Toronto Home Leaves 1 Person Seriously Injured

An early morning shooting near Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada, left one person seriously injured.

According to Toronto Police Operations, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave. E at 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. The location is adjacent to the rapper’s property in the Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto.

Authorities reported a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The Toronto Sun reported the man shot was one of Drake’s security guards, who was watching over the property at the time. The 48-year-old man was reportedly struck by multiple gunshots in what is being described as “drive-by shooting.”

Related: A Complete Guide to All the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Diss Tracks Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap feud is so heated that it may burn the hip-hop world to the ground. Lamar, 36, and Drake, 37, have been waging lyrical war with increasingly personal diss tracks released over the last several days. Drake’s “Family Matters” song accused Lamar of being a “make-believe” activist, claimed Lamar got physically […]

The man was taken via ambulance to the University of Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital, according to the Sun, where he underwent surgery. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is not clear whether Drake, 37, was home at the time of the shooting, though the Sun reported he has been in Toronto in recent days.

Aerial footage obtained by Toronto’s CP24 showed crime scene tape outside Drake’s home and in the front courtyard driveway.

CityNews Toronto reporter Tammie Sutherland arrived on the scene Tuesday morning and reported a “police presence” outside Drake’s home. She shared multiple photos, including a Toronto Police SUV blocking the street.

The shooting comes in the midst of Drake’s highly publicized rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, though there is no confirmation the feud is connected to the shooting.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Lamar, 36, released his diss track “Not Like Us” on Saturday, May 4, which featured Drake’s home on Google Maps as cover art. The photo included sex offender map symbols on top of Drake’s home.

On the song, Lamar insinuated that Drake has a history of having sex with underage girls.

Since the release of “Not Like Us,” fans have littered Google Maps with their own labels. When you click on Drake’s home, the address is labeled “evil ass rape building.” Other landmarks on Drake’s property are labeled “Kendrickwon” and “kendrick’scourt.”

Drake released his most recent rebuttal, “The Heart Part 6,” on Sunday, May 5, in which he denied Lamar’s allegations that he is a pedophile.

“If I was f–king young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested,” Drake rapped on the track. “I’m way too famous for this s–t that you suggested.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.