Drake debunked Kendrick Lamar’s claim in his “Meet the Grahams” diss track that he has a secret daughter.

“Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me,” Drake, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 5, alongside a photo of himself looking bored over crying emojis. “These guys are in shambles.”

Lamar, 36, released “Meet the Grahams” on Friday, May 3, which referred to Drake’s actual name, Aubrey Graham. In the track, Lamar hurled insults at the rapper while also accusing him of having a secret daughter.

“Dear baby girl / I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own / Should be teachin’ you time tables or watchin’ Frozen with you / Or at your 11th birthday, singin’ poems with you,” Lamar rapped.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Subsequently, Drake released his own song titled “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday, May 5, in homage to Lamar’s 2022 track, “The Heart Part 5.”

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information / A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it,” Drake rapped.

The feud echoes a similar incident in 2018 when Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon,” another diss track aimed at Drake, that prompted the rapper to admit that he had a son named Adonis. (Drake shares Adonis, 6, with Sophie Brussaux.)

In 2019, Drake got candid about why he waited to confirm that Adonis was his child.

Related: Musicians Who’ve Called Out the Grammys Over the Years: Drake, Adele and More For almost as long as the Grammys have existed, musicians have criticized the voting process, the nominations and the winners. Grammy disses have taken many forms over the years, but in the 21st century, much of the commentary has focused on the awards show’s history of excluding women and Black artists from the major categories. […]

“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” the rapper explained on an episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

The Grammy winner continued: “At the time, I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son’s name. I wasn’t revealing my son with Adidas.”

The rivalry between Drake and Lamar ignited back in 2013, sparked by Lamar being featured on Big Sean‘s track “Control,” in which he expressed his desire to kill Drake along with several other rappers.

“I didn’t really have anything to say about it,” Drake told Billboard at the time. “It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all it was. I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform. So when that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic.”