Drake Sues Model Who Claims He Sexually Assaulted and Impregnated Her

Drake is fighting back. The rapper filed a lawsuit against model Layla Lace after she claimed he sexually assaulted and impregnated her, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Drake, 31, said in the Los Angeles County Superior Court filing on Tuesday, September 18, that his friend Gayson Kewley introduced him to Lace (real name Laquana Morris) over text message before they met up in Manchester, England, in February 2017 during his Boy Meets World tour.

After his concert, the three-time Grammy winner and the former stripper returned to The Lowry Hotel, where they “hung out, talked and watching some television together” before having “consensual, protected sex,” according to the documents.

Drake later traveled to London to continue his U.K. tour, while Lace returned home to New York. He claimed in his lawsuit that she “went ballistic” because she wanted to join him on the road. The pair continued texting in the weeks that followed, and Lace even offered to fly back to Europe to meet up with Drake again, according to screenshots included in the documents.

The “In My Feelings” rapper stopped communicating with Lace that March when he realized that she “created a fantasy relationship,” the filing reads. The next month, she claimed on Instagram that she was pregnant with his child and retained a lawyer to demand money for the alleged baby. However, she refused to take a paternity test. The lawsuit claimed “there is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last fall.”

According to the documents, Lace then reported to the Manchester police that “she had consensual vaginal sex with Drake, but claimed that he subsequently forced her to perform oral sex on him against her will.” Drake said in the filing that he voluntarily flew to the U.K. for an interview with a detective and was subsequently cleared in the investigation. In response, Lace allegedly “demanded payment of millions of dollars in exchange for her silence,” according to the papers.

The entertainer — who made headlines earlier this year when he confirmed that he fathered a son named Adonis, now 11 months, with former porn star Sophie Brussaux — is seeking unspecified damages for civil extortion, intentional infliction of emotional distress, abuse of process, fraud and defamation.

Us Weekly has reached out to Drake’s rep and Lace for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!