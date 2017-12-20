Dream Kardashian Will Appear on Blac Chyna’s New Reality Show

Dream Kardashian is already gearing up to appear on yet another reality series with her mom, Blac Chyna.

“Blac Chyna is going to do a new reality show in 2018, that’s almost a certainty, but music is her first priority,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Dream will be able to be on the show.”

However, the forthcoming series is still in the early stages. “Nothing is being filmed yet, though, and a network hasn’t been locked in,” adds the insider. “But there’s a lot of interest in doing her show.”

While the Lashed Bar owner is working out the new series, her focus remains on her music, which is “coming out first quarter of next year,” the source says.

“She’s in the studio hard at work, recording every day,” adds the insider. “Big name artists, producers and song writers. No videos shot yet and they are still figuring out the first single.”

Chyna and 13-month-old Dream both previously appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside Dream’s father and Chyna’s ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, and his famous family, as well as on their spinoff series, Rob & Chyna.

In September, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians, claiming they were responsible for the end of Rob & Chyna. Nearly two months later, Chyna reportedly dropped several family members from the lawsuit and is now pursuing a legal battle only against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rob.

The famous family, however, is unfazed by the lawsuit, a source told Us in October. “The family is only concerned for Dream and they are disappointed that this could affect Dream’s childhood,” the source said. “Dream shouldn’t be used as a pawn for money.”

