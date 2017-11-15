All but one. Blac Chyna is dropping her lawsuit against all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters except for Kim Kardashian, TMZ reported on Wednesday, November 15.

According to the news site, the Lashed Bar owner, 29, has filed to remove Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner from the lawsuit she filed in September, in which she claims that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is responsible for the end of her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s show, Rob & Chyna. Per TMZ, Chyna is now pursuing a legal battle only against Kris Jenner, Kim and Rob.

However, in the court documents obtained by the site, Chyna listed “Does 1-100” as defendants in the fine print, which means that she could add people to the lawsuit at a later time.

“We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday. “We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in October, the Kardashian clan isn’t particularly fazed by the legal battle. “The family is not concerned about Chyna or this lawsuit,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the Kardashians are “trying to stay out of this” because “they are stuck with Chyna,” who shares daughter Dream, 1, with Rob.

The insider added: “The family is only concerned for Dream and they are disappointed that this could affect Dream’s childhood. Dream shouldn’t be used as a pawn for money.”

Bloom told Us in October that the Kardashians “decided to start a war by trashing [Chyna] online repeatedly.”

As previously reported, Chyna is also suing Rob for alleged battery, claiming he knocked her to the ground in front of her 5-year-old son King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, during an alleged incident in April and caused severe damage to her home.

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Rob, too, filed suit against Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism. In the documents obtained by The Blast, Rob claims that Chyna’s relationship with him and the daughter they share were “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family without any concern about the consequences.”

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe also engaged in a legal battle with Chyna in December 2016 when they blocked her request to trademark the name Angela Kardashian. Chyna’s request was officially denied this past April.

