Drew Barrymore Beams in Official Engagement Photo

It's time for Drew Barrymore to hire a Wedding Singer!

On the same day Us Weekly broke the news of her engagement to Will Kopelman, the 36-year-old actress posed for a sweet engagement photo with her future husband. The beaming bride-to-be proudly showed off her Graff ring — a radiant-cut diamond, just under 4 carats, set on a diamond-covered band.

Art consultant Kopelman, 34, asked Barrymore to be his life partner in Sun Valley, Idaho over the holidays. "He's madly in love and knows she's The One," a source told Us in October, adding that the Going the Distance actress was "yearning to get married and have kids."

The couple officially became an item in February 2011, though a source says they dated briefly the summer before. This will be Barrymore's third marriage, as she wed Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in March 1994, only to split up a month later. Her second marriage to MTV's Tom Green lasted slightly longer: they wed in July 2001 and divorced five months later.

