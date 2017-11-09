An excited Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on Saturday November 4, to show off a bronze-colored lip duo from her Flower Beauty cosmetics line. In the picture that she snapped at an aquarium, the 42-year-old holds a live starfish close to her mouth for comparison. “Me and my starfish have glorious color in common,” Barrymore wrote. “I am so inspired!”

The post received nearly 1,500 comments — and many of them were angry.

@flowerbeauty my favorite brand new mix and matte lip duo with one end in gloss one end in corresponding matte lip in BRONZE ENVY me and my starfish friend have glorious color in common. I️ am so inspired! Link in bio to buy! It’s three way color. And I️ am in Love. Hope you like! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

“I don’t think animals should be used as selfie props. Surprised Drew Barrymore did this,” wrote one. Added another: “Please do not remove them from water and please do not touch them.” A third fumed that some starfish “need just seconds out of water to die.”

Drew Barrymore Through the Years: From Child Star to Hollywood Vet

It’s important to note that Barrymore’s cosmetics company landed on PETA’s “Beauty Without Bunnies” list of cruelty-free companies.

While many jumped to Barrymore’s defense — she responded in a follow-up Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel and ugly. It hurt me,” the Santa Clarita Diet actress revealed. “And you know what women do when they get hurt??? They pick themselves up.”

Celebrity CEOs: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

In the accompanying image, a glam Barrymore is seen rocking a new sleek do’ courtesy of her hairstylist Marki and makeup by Yumi Mori.

“Put on some lipstick and chant ‘if you don’t have something nice to say . . . ‘don’t say anything at all,’” Barrymore continued in her caption. “Thank you u @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!