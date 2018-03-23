Drew Barrymore is simply the best. The actress held up a sign that read “I love Jake Gyllenhaal” as she attended the season 2 premiere of her Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet on Thursday, March 22. The reason? Just hours earlier, she ranked him as the least talented costar she’s worked with.

But there’s a catch. Barrymore only could choose out of Gyllenhaal, Hugh Grant and Adam Sandler. When she worked with Gyllenhall, he was relatively new to Hollywood in the 2001 film Donnie Darko.

Barrymore’s quick decision was made during a hilarious game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Jake Gyllenhaal so I don’t have to eat a turkey’s ball,” she told the British late-night host on Wednesday. “When I run into him next time, I’ll be like, ’Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkeys’ balls.’ And by the way, I don’t even care if he hates me. I literally am doing this because I just won’t make it.”

In order of best to worst, she added: “I’ll say, Adam, Hugh, Jake.”

Barrymore, of course, has starred alongside longtime friend Sandler on several beloved movies, including The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014). She and Grant appeared in 2007’s Music and Lyrics.

