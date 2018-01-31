Drew Carey Is Engaged to Family Therapist Dr. Amie Harwick

Wedding bells are ringing! Drew Carey is engaged to family and marriage therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Price is Right host, 59, first shared a photo with the 36-year-old author of The Next Sex Bible for Women in June 2017. “Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)” he wrote at the time via Instagram.

Carey shared two more photos with Harwick in July.

“The face of a lottery winner (L),” he captioned a selfie with his future bride-to-be on July 14 via Instagram.

The face of a lottery winner (L) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

The Whose Line Is It Anyway alum shared another photo on social media with Harwick the following day. “24/7,” he simply captioned the pic.

While Carey has never been married, he was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz for four years. The pair ended their engagement in January 2012 after he popped the question in October 2007. “He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another. He will still be very involved with their son’s life,” Carey’s rep told Us at the time.

Jaracz has a 12-year-old son named Connor. While Carey is not Connor’s biological father, he has always referred to him as his son on social media, even after calling it quits with Jaracz.

The comedian even credited Connor for inspiring him to lose 80 lbs back in 2010.

“I couldn’t keep up with him,” Carey told Parade at the time. “I’d be like, ‘Connor, I can’t, and he’d say, ‘C’mon, Dad!’ That was a terrible feeling. I thought, ‘I’m never going to see him graduate high school.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!