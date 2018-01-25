Brother versus brother! Jonathan and Drew Scott recently stopped by Us Weekly for some friendly competition with a game called “Brotherly Love.” The 39-year-old duo tested their twintuition as they went head-to-head to see how well they know each other. Find out the craziest thing a fan has ever sent them and which brother started out as a magician in the exclusive video above.

There was no hesitation for either twin when asked what was the strangest thing a fan has ever sent them. In unison, the pair answered: “Homemade soap with a large hair in it!”

“I don’t know where the hair’s from and I don’t know if you want to know,” Jonathan joked. “It does exfoliate really well though.”

The siblings didn’t always fix and flip houses. Jonathan admitted to Us: “I actually started out as a magician, as a kid, started doing big grand illusions. It was very exciting.”

Why a magician? “People right from the get-go were asking us to make Drew disappear.” Jonathan continued, “So I thought, the only way to do this is to become a magician”

When they’re not busy messing with each other, the Vancouver-bred siblings have a lot on their plate.

They were named Habitat Humanitarians last year, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for Humanity. They will serve as ambassadors for the nonprofit as they continue to participate in Habitat builds across the United States and Canada.

For more fun with the Property Brothers, watch the video above.

