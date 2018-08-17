Some newlyweds use honeymoons as a chance to nab some much-needed R&R — but not Drew Scott and Linda Phan. Even with Scott’s intense filming schedule as a star of HGTV’s Property Brothers, the 40-year-old and his new wife spent their honeymoon laboring on construction projects in the Amazon rainforest!

“We’re not traditional — we don’t want to just go relax on a beach somewhere,” Scott told Us Weekly at the NextGen Summer Party in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 16. “Laying on the beach, yeah, that has never been a big thing for us.”

Instead, the couple volunteered with WE, the same philanthropic organization with which they helped build up a small village in Kenya last year. “So this year, for our honeymoon, we actually went to Ecuador, which is at the end of the Amazon rainforest, into a small village, and [we helped] build these bathrooms. These villagers have never had bathrooms.”

“It’s really amazing to see what WE does,” the realtor added. “They help bring clean water, food, education. They teach them hygienic practices and teach them ways that they can thrive and make money for their community. It’s really cool.”

Phan, 33, concurred: “The trip was great for me because we’re not conventional in terms of romance and date nights.”

That said, the Amazon isn’t the easiest of honeymoon destinations. “I thought I was gonna be eaten alive by all the bugs, but I was fine,” Phan said. “Everything was good!”

“There are torrential downpours, but it comes and hits hard fast, and then all of a sudden it’s gone ten minutes later,” Scott added. “It was all the things we were assuming, being in the Amazon, like that there were gigantic animals that would kill me, and [that] it would be killer hot. It wasn’t. It was actually the perfect temperature. There are anacondas and jaguars down there — they’re the only big creatures — but they’re way off in the jungle they don’t bother anybody. Yeah, no big deal.”

The couple did find time for romance amid all the rigor, however. “I worked with [WE resort Minga Lodge] one night to set up a romantic dinner for me and Linda,” he said. “We had a beautiful view of the water and the rainforest. It was phenomenal. And in the Galapagos, we had this surprise next-to-the-water, romantic dinner.”

Scott and Phan got engaged in December 2016 after five and a half years together. They married in Italy in May.

With reporting by Marisa Sullivan

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!