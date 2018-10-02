Back in action! Duchess Kate officially returned from maternity leave on Tuesday, October 2, and adoring onlookers were delighted to see her again.

The 36-year-old’s visit to London’s Paddington Recreation Ground — a 10-minute drive from her home at Kensington Palace — marked her first royal engagement since giving birth to her and Prince William’s third child, Prince Louis, in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @SCTrust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which gives inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world 🍃 pic.twitter.com/GdB9v20r2H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the park’s Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden to learn about how the facility invites inner-city schoolchildren to interact with nature. Last year, for instance, the school welcomed 5,550 schoolchildren from Westminster and the surrounding boroughs.

Duchess Kate dressed the part, too, opting for earth tones. She donned an olive green $200 Fjällräven Stina jacket, a matching $500 shirt from Olive, a pair of tan Zara jeans, and her beloved Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. She also debuted a shorter, more layered hairstyle.

“Her Royal Highness will see first-hand the positive impact that the Forest School has on children’s emotional and physical well-being as she is shown the wildlife garden and meets children involved in exploratory and investigative outdoor activities” a Kensington Palace press release explained. “Her Royal Highness will also hear from instructors and teachers about the beneficial effect that outdoor learning and being around nature can have on children’s mental health, well-being and development.”

The Palace also posted a Twitter video of Kate taking a tour of the premises, as commenters celebrated her return to the spotlight. “Nice to see Duchess Catherine back on duties,” wrote one in the comments. “Finally! Welcome back Catherine!” said another.

Duchess Kate and Prince William, 36, welcomed Louis on April 23 and christened him on July 9. The royal couple are also parents of Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

