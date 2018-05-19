Every part of the royal wedding turned heads, but one of the most buzzworthy moments of the Saturday, May 19, nuptials was the address given by The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Meghan Markle) invited the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church to travel from Chicago to give an address.

However, during the speech, which included several lines from the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Where Do We Go From Here?” sermon, many members of the congregation couldn’t help but crack smiles.

Duchess Kate smirked while Prince William and Prince Philip both appeared to be confused by the speech. Even the bride and groom cracked smiles during the address as Elton John appeared to be grimacing. Meanwhile, David Beckham nodded and laughed at one moment. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, however, both wore huge smiles on their faces.

The reverend ended his speech with well wishes and another King quote. “My brother, my sister, God love you, God bless you. My brothers, my sisters, God love you, God bless you. And may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love,” he said.

Celebrities on Twitter also reacted to the sermon while watching from home. “BISHOP MICHAEL CURRY GIVING ME LIFE,” Naomi Campbell wrote. Josh Gad posed a photo of the Bishop on Instagram, captioning it, “I’m booking this man for everything.”

After the bride and groom said, “I do,” they walked outside the chapel and shared their first kiss. Then, they took a carriage ride through Windsor Town.