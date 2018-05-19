Say hello to the newlyweds! Prince Harry and Duchess Markle officially said “I do” on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, then enjoyed a carriage ride, where they waved happily at onlookers! The pair could not stop smiling at each other and held hands during the ride.

The carriage pulled up to the chapel to “This Little Light of Mine,” moments after the newlyweds shared their first kiss! Behind her, Princess Charlotte also waved from behind, holding hands with her mother Duchess Kate.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, first met on a blind date in July 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. The wedding was attended by approximately 600 guests including Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra and the Suits star’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, could not make the wedding due to having last-minute heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16. Markle was given away by Prince Charles.

The ceremony overall was quite a family affair for the royal couple. Markle’s bridesmaids included Miss Rylan Litt, 7, Miss Remi Litt, 6, Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, Miss Zalie Warren, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3. Meanwhile, Master Brian Mulroney, 7, and Master John Mulroney, 7, Master Jasper Dyer, 6, and Prince George, 4, all served as pageboys for Harry.