Thomas Markle just can’t stop talking about his famous daughter in the press. The former lighting director, 74, shared the contents of a five-page letter Duchess Meghan sent to him three months after she married Prince Harry. In the letter, which is addressed to “Daddy,” Meghan, 37, begs her father to “please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying. Please stop creating so much pain.”

Given her father’s past actions (days before her nuptials, he was caught staging paparazzi photos, and he has publicly described the royal family as “cult-like”), Meghan wasn’t shocked that he went public with her note. Still, “Meghan really hoped Thomas wouldn’t leak the letter,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She finds it absolutely heartbreaking that her own flesh and blood continues to profit from her.”

For more on how she feels about her father’s betrayal, check out the video above. And for even more on Duchess Meghan, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

