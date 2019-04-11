Duchess Meghan Is Not a ‘Yes’ Person, Princess Diana’s Butler Says

The late Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell is not buying into the feud rumors surrounding Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan.

“They are different women with different roles from different cultures,” Burrell, 60, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kate knows that Meghan is no threat to her, and Meghan is mature enough to realize that her role is vastly different to Kate’s.”

The Royal Victorian Medal recipient explained that he does not believe there is any “jealousy” between the duchesses, but he is “sure that they have differences of opinion.”

“I have no doubt that Meghan is not a ‘yes’ person,” he tells Us. “[She] speaks her mind and voices her opinions as an American woman of today would and should.”

That said, Burrell believes that the Suits alum “will have a great influence on the man she loves — even though he will never be king.” (Prince Charles and Prince William are next in line for the British throne, while Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, is currently sixth in the succession.)

Feud rumors have swirled around Kate and Meghan, both 37, since last fall. A source told Us exclusively in January that the Duchess of Cambridge once felt that the Los Angeles native, who married Harry in May 2018, “used her to climb the royal ladder,” but they worked out their issues while celebrating Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

More recently, there was speculation that William, 36, and Harry, 34, had a rift, though another insider assured Us that the brothers are “actually very close at the moment.”

Burrell does not believe that the dukes went through a rough patch either. “They may have differences as they are two very different personalities,” he tells Us. “I think that their life bond was forged at the time of their mother’s death and that they are inseparable.”

