Prince William and Prince Harry are doing just fine. Contrary to rumors that a rift prompted them to split royal households, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that there is no bad blood between the brothers.

“William and Harry are actually very close at the moment,” the insider explains. “Working together on the household division brought them together. William was very supportive of Harry’s wants and needs for the new Sussex office and helped [Harry and Duchess Meghan] where he could.”

The source adds, “It was a great way for them to come together and focus on positive goals.”

Kensington Palace announced in March that Queen Elizabeth II agreed to create a new household for Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, after their May 2018 wedding and ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the palace said in a statement at the time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose baby is due later this month or in early May, officially moved 25 miles from Kensington Palace in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, on April 3.

“The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby,” a source told Us after the move. “Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

Longtime royal filmmaker Nick Bullen claimed in March that it was William, 36, and Harry who “had a rift,” and not their respective wives, Duchess Kate and Meghan, as rumored. However, the queen’s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter later told Us that the brothers’ decision to operate their royal duties separately was simply a matter of “evolution.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

