Duchess Sophie Breaks Silence After Police Escort Accidentally Killed a Woman

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh issued a statement after a woman was killed by a motorcycle escorting the royal.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,” Buckingham Palace stated to the Associated Press on Wednesday, May 24. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland’s family.”

Helen Holland, who was in her 80s, was struck by the vehicle earlier this month and taken to the hospital in critical condition after receiving treatment from paramedics at the scene. She ultimately died as a result of her injuries. The outlet has since confirmed that the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.

In a statement, Helen’s son, Martin Holland, told BBC on Wednesday that his mother passed away after “suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” He added that Helen fought “for her life for nearly two weeks” but the “irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.”

Following Helen’s death, the head of the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit addressed the tragic incident.

“Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation,” Chief Superintendent Richard Smith said in a statement to BBC. “We continue to co-operate with and support that inquiry.”

Sophie, 58, for her part, will be reaching out to the Holland family personally, according to Entertainment Tonight. The royal previously said she was praying for Helen when she was initially taken to the hospital following the accident.

“The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family. She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments,” the May 11 statement read. “Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

A similar incident occurred in June 2019 when pedestrian Irene Mayor was hit by a police motorcycle in Prince William and Princess Kate’s escort.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery.”