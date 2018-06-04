Teenage dream! Duck Dynasty alum Bella Robertson is dating Candace Cameron Bure’s eldest son, Lev Bure.

“Major heart eyes…what’s new,” Lev, 18, recently captioned a photo of the duo on Instagram. Bella, 16, the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, commented on the post with three heart eye emojis.

Bella appeared alongside her family, including her sister Sadie Robertson, on Duck Dynasty for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017. The popular A&E series followed the Robertson family’s business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.

Lev frequently shares photos of Bella on Instagram. Back in February, he gushed about his girlfriend, writing, “I know you’ve seen her before, but allow me to introduce to you the most amazing girl on the planet: beautiful, kindhearted, intelligent, graceful… just to get an idea. She lights up a room with her radiant smile…and I love her with all of my heart🍯.”

The mother of six (Korie and Willie are also parents of four other children: Rebecca, John, Willie Jr. and Rowdy) appears to approve of her daughter’s relationship. She shared multiple photos of Bella and Lev before they went to prom last month.

“@bellarobb you are stunning in every way!! I love watching you shine! You and @levvbure make us mama’s proud,” Korie gushed on Instagram. “Y’all are too cute! 😊 #prom Thank you @candacecbure and #Val for hosting a fun night!”

Candace, for her part, also appears to have given the relationship her blessing. “These two are too cute!! @levvbure @bellarobb #Prom2018,” the 42-year-old actress wrote alongside a prom pic of the pair.

The Fuller House star and her husband, Valeri Bure, are also parents of 19-year-old Natasha and 16-year-old Maksim. Candace also shared a family photo, which includes Lev, Bella, Val and Korie, from the night of prom.

“Have fun @levvbure and @bellarobb 🌹@bosshogswife #Val,” she captioned the group shot.

Candace, who often posts photos of her family on social media, appears to have a close relationship with her son. She even shared a letter on Instagram that Lev wrote her on his birthday back in February.

“Mom! I first just need to say thank you,” the letter reads. “You have literally put your life down for me. You helped, encouraged, cared for, loved, worked, and really done everything for me. I would be nowhere near close to where I am today if it wasn’t for you. This day is about you! Not me!”

He continued: We should be celebrating you and papa! My life is so blessed and like no other because of you. No one in the universe could possibly replace you. I love you with all my hear!.”

The actress revealed the letter from her eldest son made her cry, writing, “This boy… I mean… @levvbure – I was buried in that shoulder for a few minutes. At least. 😢.”

