Celebs are keeping busy this week, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launching spiked eggnog ice cream to benefit World Central Kitchen, to Katie Holmes celebrating the holidays with a glass of Meiomi wine, to Emily Ratajkowski rocking A Pea in the Pod maternity leggings during her hike in L.A. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ice cream company Salt & Straw launched Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice-cream featuring Teremana Small Batch Tequila, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program.

— Katie Holmes celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with a glass of Meiomi wine.

— Rosario Dawson received the Emerging Designer Award at the 6th Annual CinéFashion Film Awards for her clothing line, Studio 189.

— Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hiking in L.A. over Thanksgiving weekend wearing A Pea in the Pod’s maternity leggings.

— Keke Palmer, styled by Coach, performed on Coach’s Rexy in The City float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

— Lizzo, Malika, Miss Juicy and Jeannie Mai wore What Waist thermo-tech workout gear and waistbands that help target problem areas and accentuate a woman’s shape.

— Marie Osmond and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raised awareness around My Special Aflac Duck, which acts as a companion for pediatric cancer patients.