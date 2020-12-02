Celebs are keeping busy this week, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launching spiked eggnog ice cream to benefit World Central Kitchen, to Katie Holmes celebrating the holidays with a glass of Meiomi wine, to Emily Ratajkowski rocking A Pea in the Pod maternity leggings during her hike in L.A. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!
— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ice cream company Salt & Straw launched Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog ice-cream featuring Teremana Small Batch Tequila, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program.
— Katie Holmes celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with a glass of Meiomi wine.
— Rosario Dawson received the Emerging Designer Award at the 6th Annual CinéFashion Film Awards for her clothing line, Studio 189.
— Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hiking in L.A. over Thanksgiving weekend wearing A Pea in the Pod’s maternity leggings.
— Keke Palmer, styled by Coach, performed on Coach’s Rexy in The City float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
— Lizzo, Malika, Miss Juicy and Jeannie Mai wore What Waist thermo-tech workout gear and waistbands that help target problem areas and accentuate a woman’s shape.
— Marie Osmond and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raised awareness around My Special Aflac Duck, which acts as a companion for pediatric cancer patients.Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!