Shortly after announcing they were expecting their second child together, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian showed off her growing baby bump.

At the Monday, December 11, premiere of Johnson’s Jumanji, Hashian “put her hand under her stomach lovingly,” while posing for photos, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, adding: “Johnson had his arm around Hashian’s side and also on her pregnant belly from the side. Both looked so happy and were beaming.”

Just hours earlier, the couple of 10 years revealed the exciting news with an adorable photo of their 2-year-old daughter Jasmine. “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson, 45, wrote via Instagram. “Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan#TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾”

The actor, who is also dad of 16-year-old daughter Simone Alexander with ex-wife Dany Garcia, opened up about being the man of the house during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. “The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” he said.“And I love it.”

At the action-film’s premiere, Johnson also raved about his costar Kevin Hart. “I have so much respect for Kevin because he puts in the work. He’s all about the work and doesn’t come to the table with big ego,” Johnson told Us Weekly and other reporters at the event. “He’s literally the biggest comedic star in the world by far. He’s a comedic star who has crossed over into being a movie star. On the world of film, big screen, that’s hard to do. When you reach that level of success, and he’s selling out stadiums around the world. He comes to the table with no ego. I wish he were here to hear this because he would never believe it because I’m saying it, but it’s the truth.”

The action star added: “I’ve got to say I’d switch bodies with my best friend Kevin Hart. I really would. Look, he works out hard. He’s ambitious. He loves his family, loves his kids.”

