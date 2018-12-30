Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did Christmas 2018 in a big way. The Baywatch star posted an emotional video of his mother, Ata Johnson, on Saturday, December 29, unwrapping his life-changing gift to her.

“This one felt good,” the semi-retired professional wrestler, 46, began the lengthy caption alongside the clip of Ata, 70, opening a card. “Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.”

Johnson continued: “All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc.”

As for how this gift was different than others, the Rampage star explained it’s “because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants.” He added, “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.”

Johnson concluded the post: “Somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”

This wasn’t the only grand gesture the California native gushed over this holiday season. Johnson shared a sweet video of his daughter wide-eyed on Christmas Day as he carried her down the stairs to see the gifts that Santa left for her, and compared it to “kinda like heaven.”

Johnson also hosted young visitors — PJ, Cameron and Lucy from the Make A Wish Foundation, Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity and Starlight Foundation — on the set of Hobbs and Shaw for a day of fun.

