Milo Manheim is an easygoing guy. The Disney channel star stopped by Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 20, and opened up about the one simple trait he’s looking for in a girl — and named a couple of his celeb crushes for context!

“Yeah, I’m single,” The Zombies star, 17, gushed to Us before revealing his Dancing With the Stars partner, Witney Carson, is looking for a girlfriend for him — and she’s got her eye on setting him up with Maddie Ziegler.

“I was just talking about it, like, a couple of hours ago,” Manheim dished. “She’s awesome. I do want to hang out with her. I hope it’s not the end of our friendship, but we’ll see what happens.”

As for another reality star who Manheim has a thing for, the actor told Us it’s Kendall Jenner. “Does anyone not have a little crush on Kendall Jenner?” he asked. “Everyone has a little crush on Kendall Jenner.”

Manheim didn’t stop there. “Oh, well, the list goes on and on. Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez,” he rattled off. “I could go forever.”

The California native went on to add that his biggest celebrity crush is fellow DWTS competitor Alexis Ren — who is currently dating her partner from the show, Alan Bersten. “Yeah, I love her,” he added.

Manheim’s requirements for a significant other are simple. “Oh, whoa. I don’t know, someone that just, like, makes me laugh,” he gushed. “That’s all I want. Because the goal in life is to be happy. So it doesn’t really matter [about] anything [else] as long as you’re laughing. So if she can make me laugh, then I’m good. That’s all I need.”

Manheim and Carson, 25, made it to the season 27 finale of the dancing competition but ultimately lost to radio personality Bobby Bones.

