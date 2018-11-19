It all came down to this! Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson and Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess headed to the season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 19! Which one was given the mirrorball?

Alexis and Alan, who also began dating during the season, were first to perform, redoing their Most Memorable dance — their “Swan Lake” Argentine tango from week two. They scored a 25 the first time they performed it, and on the finale, they scored a 27.

Bobby and Sharna went next, recreating their cha cha to “Can’t Touch This.” Bruno Tonioli thought he crushed the performance. He scored a 20 when he first did the dance in week two; this time, he landed a 24.

The dances were broken up by a special then joined by some familiar faces for fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Grocery Store Joe was joined by Wells Adams, Eric Bigger, Dean Unglert and Nick Viall for a recreation of Joe’s “I’m Too Sexy” dance. Plus, Joe and others were announced as part of the Dancing With the Stars: Tour! However, that was just a quick break from the competition — let’s get back to work.

Evanna and Keo redid their week six (Halloween) tango, even though they originally scored a 29. It was worth it — she fixed her posture and they landed a perfect score! After the dance, Evanna was surprised with a special video message from her Harry Potter costar Emma Watson.

The first round wrapped up with Milo and Witney, performing their charleston from week two. (Robin Thicke performed during the dance, just days after losing his house in the Woosley fire, and the show took a moment to thank him for still coming, despite his loss.) The first time Milo and Whitney did the dance, they scored a 26, but this dance was nearly perfect — and they scored a perfect 30!

When it came time for freestyle, Alexis and Alan performed an empowering number to Avril Lavigne‘s new song, “Head Above Water.” Len Goodman was very impressed with the dance and how powerful it was. After their final dance, they thanked each other and shared an adorable kiss. They scored a perfect 30, bringing their final score to a 57.

Bobby and Sharna’s freestyle outlined his journey on the show. At the very end, he told Sharna, “You promised we could do the thing.” So, they brought out Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron to floss — and Tom was literally flossing, instead of dancing. The judges gave them a perfect 30, bringing their final score to a 54.

However, Milo and Witney’s freestyle absolutely wow’d the judges as it included umbrellas and a water-filled floor. Carrie Ann Inaba literally had her jaw on the floor at the end and it was no surprise. that they scored a 30, bringing their final score to a 60.

Keo and Evanna danced the final number of the night, a colorful freestyle that was sweet and and sexy all in one. She showed off just how much she had opened up and improved during the dance! They also scored a perfect score, bringing their final score to a 60.

However, only one team could win. The mirrorball went to Bobby and Sharna.

