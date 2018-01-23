Twitter tirade! Dylan Farrow saw an open opportunity to blast Justin Timberlake’s support of the #TimesUp movement — and she took it.

While the Man of the Woods singer, 36, innocently tweeted a question about a popular phrase, the 32-year-old adopted daughter of Woody Allen took it as her chance to blast him.

“Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too,’” Timberlake wrote on Tuesday, January 23. “What else am I about to do with a cake??”

The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake). — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) January 23, 2018

It clearly struck a chord with Farrow. “The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she responded. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

The criticism comes in the wake of Farrow’s claims that 82-year-old Allen — whose latest movie Wonder Wheel stars Timberlake — sexually molested her as a child.

She initially came forward with her story in an open letter published in the New York Times in February 2014.

Following the outpour of allegations made against high-profile executives and celebrities in the past few months, Farrow spoke out in her first television interview to detail the claims with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King earlier this month.

“He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up. He sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted,” she said.

Allen, who has always denied the claims, released a statement to Us Weekly the day after Farrow’s CBS This Morning interview.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare,” he said. “They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

Timberlake has not yet responded.

