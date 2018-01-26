So perfect! Ed Sheeran’s fiancee Cherry Seaborn was spotted wearing her sizable engagement ring while walking the streets of London on Tuesday, January 23.

The 25-year-old kept it casual in a chic black sweater paired with a collared white undershirt. Seaborn’s new sparkler was in full view as she focused on sending a text message.

Seaborn and Sheeran, 26. are rarely photographed in public together and generally keep a low profile. The longtime couple, who were first high school sweethearts, turned heads on January 20 when they announced their engagement via Instagram.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” the “Shape of You” singer gushed alongside of a photo of himself kissing his bride-to-be on the cheek. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

The Grammy nominee and the financial consultant first fueled romance rumors in 2015 when they were seen cozying up together in New York City. The duo were spotted again together later that year in Las Vegas, where they spent time with DJ Calvin Harris at his concert.

Sheeran opened up about his relationship while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in March 2017, revealing that he and Seaborn met through mutual friends. The songwriter also told Us that his fiancee inspired his heartfelt ballad “Perfect.”

“The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when were in in Ibiza listening to Future’s March Madness literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite nice at the time,” Sheeran recalled. “I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it.”

Sheeran was previously linked to Ellie Goulding, Athina Andrews and Selena Gomez.

