Ed Westwick was getting ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, Jessica Serfaty, before his sexual assault scandal broke, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Ed and his girlfriend, Jessica, were looking at engagement rings two weeks ago,” the insider says.

The Gossip Girl alum, 30, and the former America’s Next Top Model contestant, 26, went public with their romance in May when she shared an Instagram photo of them kissing. “Well.. it’s official. I’m swoon,” she wrote at the time. The model was previously married to property manager Ididia Serfaty from 2008 to 2013, and they share 9-year-old son Roman. She was later briefly linked to former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

The news of Westwick and Serfaty’s looming engagement comes just two days after actress Kristina Cohen accused him of raping her at his apartment three years ago. “I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she recalled of the alleged encounter in a Facebook post on Monday, November 6. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I found him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f–k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

The White Gold star responded with a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, November 7, writing, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any matter, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.” The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed to Us that it is investigating the allegations.

Serfaty appeared to defend her boyfriend on social media. On Tuesday morning, she tweeted, “I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless.” The following day, she shared a “Bulls–t” meme on Instagram alongside the caption, “Nah, thanks mate. I ain’t havin any of that.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Westwick’s lawyer and Serfaty’s manager for comment.

