



Grammy-nominated singer Eddie Money died after a battle with cancer on Friday, September 13. He was 70.

In the wake of his passing, the ‘80s icon’s family confirmed the news in a statement.

“The Money family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the statement read, per Variety. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money’s death comes weeks after he and his wife, Laurie, revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. “I thought I was going in for a check-up and [the doctor] told me I have cancer,” Money said during an August episode of his AXS TV series, Real Money.

“We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach,” he continued. “It hit me really, really hard.”

Laurie, meanwhile, noted that the cancer was “in his esophagus, it’s in the top of his stomach — it’s where the tumor is — and it’s also spread to his liver.”

Money is the man behind many classic ‘80s hits, like “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On” and “Shakin.’” During his decades-long career, he released 11 studio albums. His last record, Brand New Day, came out in July.

Before announcing his cancer diagnosis, Money underwent heart valve surgery in the spring. Though his website stated that he was “expected to be back out on the road performing in mid-June,” he canceled his 2019 tour plans in July after contracting pneumonia.

“Eddie Money developed pneumonia while in the hospital after his heart valve procedure,” the star’s rep told Rolling Stone at the time. “He is now on the mend, but, unfortunately, he had to cancel his summer concerts — a first for him in his 40-plus year career. He needed this extra time to fully rest and recuperate.”

He is survived by his wife and their five children: daughter Jesse and sons Julian, Desmond, Joseph and Zachary.

