Three’s becoming four! Eddie Redmayne’s wife, Hannah, is pregnant and expecting the couple’s second child together.

“Eddie and Hannah are delighted to confirm they are expecting a second child,” a spokesperson for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor, 35, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 1.

Hannah sparked pregnancy speculations earlier in the day when fans noticed the first signs of a baby bump while she stepped out with the Oscar winner for an event in East London. The couple are also parents to Iris, 16 months, who they welcomed in June 2016.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in December 2014, The Danish Girl actor and the PR executive tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Babington House in Somerset, England, seven months after he popped the question while the couple were vacationing together. The duo first stepped out as a couple in January 2012.

During his visit to The Ellen Show in January 2015, Eddie joked that his bride wasn’t particularly punctual on their wedding day. “My wife — it sounds so amazing just after you get married, even the terms sound new — she has never been on time for anything in her life,” the Theory of Everything actor teased. “She was a good half-hour late. Her grandfather had to be sort of held back from going and summoning her. Everyone was really stressed, but I was kind of relaxed knowing she’d never ben on time for pretty much anything in her life.”

