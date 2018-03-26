Edward Norton is paying his respects. The actor, 48, attended the wake for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who died after battling a blaze on the set of Norton’s movie Motherless Brooklyn last week.

Norton was escorted to the front of the long line outside Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, New York, on Sunday, March 25. Hundreds of FDNY members also showed up to honor the 37-year-old, whose funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Tuesday, March 27.

“The city of New York lost a great person,” FDNY Capt. Robert Allen said at the wake, via the Long Island newspaper Newsday. “The Davidson family lost a great son.”

Davidson, who served the department for 15 years, was critically injured while battling a five-alarm fire in the basement of an occupied residential building in Harlem on Thursday, March 22. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the death of Firefighter Michael R. Davidson. Read more: https://t.co/TCJoYSHksU pic.twitter.com/zJWvSIaPjH — FDNY (@FDNY) March 23, 2018

“I have never witnessed firsthand that kind of bravery,” Norton wrote on Instagram on Saturday, March 24. “I’m in awe of that kind of selfless courage. It’s devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in there lost his life. Please send a prayer of thanks for the spirit and courage of Michael Davidson. Our team is committed to honoring him and assisting his family.”

The three-time Oscar nominee later tweeted a link for a scholarship fund that the FDNY set up for Davidson’s four young children with his widow, Eileen. A GoFundMe page has also been created to help support the family.

