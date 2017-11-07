It’s been a year since Americans headed to the polls and voted for the 45th president of the United States — and Twitter has not forgotten.

The site has been overcome by hilarious memes comparing Election Day 2016 to Election Day 2017. Twitter is here to remind us that much has changed since President Donald Trump was elected last year on November 8, 2016.

Us Weekly gathered our favorite tweets poking fun at the Election Day comparisons. Scroll down to see the funny tidbits!

Me on election day 2016 vs me on election day 2017 (h/t @lyzl) pic.twitter.com/12jEe32JWH — Nicci A (@Running_short) November 7, 2017

This user compared Robin Wright’s role in Princess Bride to her fierce character in Wonder Woman — talk about an evolution!

me on election day last year vs this year pic.twitter.com/cNuD49YZJf — Naomi LaChance (@lachancenaomi) November 7, 2017

Don’t mess with Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things character, Eleven, who has changed drastically throughout the Netflix show’s second season.

Gal Gadot is always ready for action, but before her character Diana transformed into Wonder Woman herself, she was fairly naive about the outside world.

Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017 pic.twitter.com/wTzT8q4w4B — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 7, 2017

From a Stark to an assassin! Maisie Williams’ Game of Thrones character Arya may have first been introduced to us as a little girl eager to learn how to fight, but as the HBO series progresses, Arya becomes lethal and relies on only herself.

