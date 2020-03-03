Coming out of left field? Elisabeth Moss finally set the record straight nearly a year after rumors swirled that she dated Tom Cruise.

When the Handmaid’s Tale star, 37, stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, March 2, a viewer called in during the aftershow to get the truth straight from the source.

“I actually was confused,” Moss said about her reaction to the speculation. “[I] mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know. Why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ‘cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

The actress then joked with her Invisible Man costar Aldis Hodge that she finally “made it” in Hollywood because people care about her dating life.

Moss was previously married to Fred Armisen from October 2009 to May 2011. She infamously slammed the Saturday Night Live alum, 53, in a March 2012 interview with Page Six, saying that “the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.” The following year, Armisen admitted on The Howard Stern Show that he was a “terrible husband.”

The West Wing alum reflected on her 18-month marriage in a March 2014 Vulture profile, saying, “Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best. I’m glad that I’m not there. I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that’s probably not going to happen again.”

Fellow Scientologist Cruise, for his part, has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The Top Gun star, 57, shares daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25, with Kidman (who is now wed to Keith Urban) and daughter Suri, 13, with Holmes.