Eliza Dushku Marries Peter Palandjian in Romantic Ceremony

Eliza Dushku married her fiancé, Peter Palandjian, in a romantic outdoor ceremony on August 18.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 37, confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, September 16, posting eight photos from the celebration.

In the pics Dushku wore a sleeveless white lace gown with a cutout back and train with her hair loose while her new husband, 54, was dressed in a navy suit. They exchanged vows in an outdoor courtyard by a fountain at the Boston Public Library, surrounded by huge displays of white flowers and candles.

The newlyweds posed for pics beside giant love hearts at the DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum in Lincoln, Massachusetts. She also shared photos of them kissing as they rode a tandem bike and took part in the monthly Boston Bike Party.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2017, with the Dollhouse alum sharing a photo holding hands with the former tennis player and CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.

“YES!!! Absolutely, my love,” she captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed.

Dushku, who previously revealed a battle with alcoholism and drug addiction, left L.A. in 2016 to return to her hometown and study sociology at Suffolk University.

“I think so often when people go to Hollywood, everyone starts to morph into the same thing and everyone starts to look the same and sound the same,” she told Boston magazine in 2016 of moving back to Massachusetts. “I really like the things that make us unique and diverse.”

She and Palandjian, who has four children from a previous relationship, have kept their relationship low-profile.

The Bring It On star previously dated Rick Fox, splitting in 2014 after five years together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!