Saved by the Bell may have ended 25 years ago, but Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen are still “friends forever.”

Berkley, 46, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at the Baby Ball on Friday, October 19, where she touched on how the former costars manage to keep in touch despite their hectic schedules. “We do see each other from time to time. Both of us have very busy lives with children and work, but we love each other,” she said at the event, held at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles. “We text all the time. We DM and text, we cheer each other on.”

While raising daughter Sky, 6, with husband Greg Lauren, the Showgirls star said that she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum bond over motherhood. “When I was in the baby stage with Sky, she was such a great, trustworthy girlfriend to be able to ask anything. She’s a real hands-on mom like me,” she told Us. “The trust is already there since we were kids, so to become women and mothers together is incredible.”

Berkley and Thiessen, 44, starred on the hit NBC series — which aired from 1989 to 1993 — as Jessie Spano and Kelly Kapowski, respectively, alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies. The beloved show, which followed a group of high school students as they navigated friendships and relationships, has been a hot topic regarding the recent surge in reboot and revivals.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant isn’t exactly opposed to the idea of reuniting with the Bayside crew — but there’s a catch. “I say never say never, but if they do it, it has to be done right,” Berkley tells Us. “It’s such a beloved property and it means a lot to people in their lives and growing up with it so they have to handle it right.”

”I would [consider it] if it was done right, for sure,” she continued, before adding, “But we’d all have to be, we need the stamp of everyone’s heartbeat because that’s what made that show.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

