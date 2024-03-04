Elle King made her return to social media nearly two months following her controversial Grand Ole Opry performance.

“Ope there she is,” King, 34, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 3, alongside a carousel of pictures from her recent performances.

The slideshow included several pictures of her on stage. King also shared a pic she took backstage with Kyle Richards at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, where she performed on Friday. March 1. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, gushed about seeing the singer live.

“You were amazing!! 👏👏👏,” Richards replied in the comments section.

Richards wasn’t the only celebrity cameo in King’s post, she also included a sweet snap with her dad, Rob Schneider, kissing her cheek.

King also shared the blood, sweat and tears she put into getting ready for her performance. She included a clip of her working out ahead of the show and a picture of her lip bleeding backstage.

Prior to Monday’s post, King had been quiet on social media ever since her drunken performance at the Grand Ole Opry in January, which was a tribute to Dolly Parton for her 78th birthday. According to social media footage at the time, King slurred her words while on stage and openly admitted she was inebriated.

“You ain’t getting your money back,” King quipped after a heckler yelled at her. “I’ll tell you one thing more: ‘Hi, my name is Elle King [and] I’m f—king hammered.’”

King’s declaration shocked fans in attendance who took to social media to slam the musician. The Opry ultimately issued an apology for the performance following the backlash.

While King never spoke out about the incident, she did postpone the rest of her shows in January and February. No explanation was given for her change in schedule.

“Your tickets will be valid for the new dates,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in late January. “If you can’t make the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!”

Parton, 78, spoke out about King’s performance and revealed that she talked to her after the controversial set.

“Elle King is a doll,” Parton told E! News in a February interview. “I called her and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don’t we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it.’”

Parton defended King, acknowledging that the musician” made a mistake” and doesn’t deserve to be vilified for it.

“She feels worse about it than anybody,” Parton added. “But she’s a talented girl. She’s going through some hard times, and I think she just had a little too much to drink and then that just hit her. So, we need to get over that because she’s a great artist and a great person.”