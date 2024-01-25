Elle King has cleared her February performance schedule after making waves for singing drunk at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month.

King, 34, announced on Thursday, January 25, that four more of her upcoming shows have been postponed, including Shipshewana, Indiana, Waukegan, Illinois, and two nights in Harris, Michigan.

“Your tickets will be valid for the new dates,” the musician wrote via her Instagram Story. “If you can’t make the new date, refunds are available at point of purchase. See you there!”

Billy Bob’s Texas previously announced that King’s Friday, January 26, performance would be pushed back eight months. King confirmed that date change on Thursday via social media.

While King’s Texas gig was set for this weekend, the rest of the shows were initially planned for February. According to the singer’s official tour page, she won’t hit the stage again until Friday, March 1, as part of the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer‘s February shows have been postponed nearly a month. She will now head to Indiana’s Blue Gate Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 21, and Illinois’ The Genesee Theater on Friday, March 22. King will play the Island Resort & Casino in Michigan on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30.

Her Billy Bob’s Texas show has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 21. There was no explanation given for any of the event changes. However, many fans speculated that it’s related to King’s controversial performance at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month.

King made headlines on Friday, January 19, when she slurred her words and shouted “f­–k” during her set at the Dolly Parton tribute event.

“You ain’t getting your money back,” King yelled at the audience after being heckled by an attendee. “I’ll tell you one thing more: ‘Hi, my name is Elle King [and] I’m f—king hammered.’”

The family-friendly show was in honor of Parton’s 78th birthday and King’s drunk performance caused outrage with the crowd. The Opry apologized on behalf of King, writing in a statement via X, “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

King has yet to issue an apology or make any statement about the incident. Ahead of releasing her first country album, Come Get Your Wife, in 2023, King claimed that she knew how to balance her drinking while performing.

“I really like to drink and sing. I don’t want to get as drunk as I used to,” she told the San Diego Union-Tribune in February 2022, noting she’s struggled with substance abuse for years. “It’s easier for me to say: ‘Yeah, I want to drink and party and [then] go on stage.’ I get nervous before I go on stage, [so] I have couple of drinks [first]. Drinking makes me less nervous about hitting the notes when I sing. If I don’t make them, it won’t sting as much.”