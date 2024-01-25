Elle King’s tour schedule got a major shakeup following her recent drunk performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The musician’s upcoming Friday, January 26, show at Billy Bob’s Texas has been pushed back eight months, without any explanation. The venue announced the schedule change via social media on Wednesday, January 24, confirming, “Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date.”

Billy Bob’s Texas told concertgoers that “refunds are available at the point of purchase” noting that the event is now set for Saturday, September 21. “Thank you for your understanding!” the message concluded.

King, 34, has not publicly commented on the concert change. Many fans speculated in the comments section that King’s postponement is a result of her controversial omission of being “f–king hammered” while performing at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month as part of a Dolly Parton tribute event.

“That Dolly Parton event is sending ripples,” one user commented on Billy Bob’s Texas’ original post. Another person replied, “Yeah you can’t disrespect Dolly and then come here. Texas ain’t Tennessee.” A third user commented, “Ooooooh! Somebody is in TROUBLE!!!”

King caused a stir on Friday, January 19, when she began slurring her words during her Grand Ole Opry set. According to social media footage, she shouted “f–k” multiple times while on stage.

“You ain’t getting your money back,” King quipped after being heckled. “I’ll tell you one thing more: ‘Hi, my name is Elle King [and] I’m f—king hammered.’”

Fans were shocked by her antics as it was a family-friendly event in honor of Parton’s 78th birthday. “We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” the Opry said in a statement via X, apologizing on behalf of King.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer, however, has not issued an apology since the incident. King has struggled with substance abuse issues for years, claiming in February 2022 that she knows how to balance her drinking with performing.

“I really like to drink and sing. I don’t want to get as drunk as I used to,” King told the San Diego Union-Tribune at the time. “It’s easier for me to say: ‘Yeah, I want to drink and party and [then] go on stage.’ I get nervous before I go on stage, [so] I have couple of drinks [first]. Drinking makes me less nervous about hitting the notes when I sing. If I don’t make them, it won’t sting as much.”

King is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider and model London King. She rose to fame in 2012 after releasing her self-titled EP. Her first country album, Come Get Your Wife, debuted in 2023. Outside of music, Elle is a mother to son Lucky, 2, whom she shares with Dan Tooker.

Us Weekly reached out to King’s rep for comment.