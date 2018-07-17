New couple alert! Elle MacPherson is dating former doctor Andrew Wakefield.

The Australian supermodel, 54, was spotted locking lips with Wakefield, 61, during a Miami outing on Friday, July 13. They were all smiles while shopping at Glaser’s organic farm and spending the day together. MacPherson kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt and matching pants, while the U.K. native sported a white ensemble.

The new romance comes one year after the Friends alum received $53 million in cash and a $26 million home in her divorce settlement from billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. MacPherson also has two children, Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, 20, and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, 15, with ex Arpad Busson.

Wakefield, who was banned from practicing medicine in Britain following his controversial research on the anti-vaccination movement, relocated to Texas in 2010. He reportedly split from his wife, Carmel Wakefield, in 2017 and started seeing MacPherson later that year after meeting at an Orlando event.

Since moving to the U.S., Wakefield has disseminated his medical views via speaking engagements. He also found a supporter in Donald Trump, who he met in August 2016 while the real estate mogul, 72, was campaigning for the presidency. Trump took to Twitter many times in 2012 and 2014 to express his shared belief that vaccinations may be linked to autism.

“Lots of autism and vaccine response. Stop these massive doses immediately,” the commander in chief tweeted in October 2012. “Go back to single, spread out shots! What do we have to lose.”

He added in March 2014: “Autism WAY UP — I believe in vaccinations but not massive, all at once, shots. Too much for small child to handle. Govt. should stop NOW! Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes — AUTISM. Many such cases!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!