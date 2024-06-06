Ellen Degeneres A-list Pals Show Support for Her Comedy Show

Ellen DeGeneres’ A-list pals showed their support for her new comedy special, Ellen’s Last Stand … Up.
Katy Perry stepped out for the Wednesday, June 5, show in a tank top, low-rise pants and a backward baseball cap. Perry, 39, attended the Los Angeles event with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
DeGeneres, 66, also received love from Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in matching black ensembles. DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, was also a member of the star-studded audience.
In April, DeGeneres kicked off her tour — and wasn’t afraid to make a jab at her career downfall.
“What else can I tell you?” she told the sold-out crowd during the show at the time, per Rolling Stone, before saying, “Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.”
DeGeneres added, “There’s no mean people in show business.”
The comedian also poked fun at The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s closing line, “Be kind to one another,” noting that the sentiment couldn’t protect her from the show’s scandal, which centered on an alleged “toxic work environment.”
“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” she said. “I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f–k yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.”
DeGeneres also quipped that it wasn’t her first time being pushed out of Hollywood. In the 1990s, DeGeneres faced controversy after announcing on her sitcom, Ellen, that she was gay.
“For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business,” she said in April, sarcastically adding, “Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”
While taking questions from the audience, DeGeneres got candid about how the talk show drama impacted her.
“Honestly, I’m making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating, really,” she admitted. “I just hated the way the show ended. I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me is that way.”
Deal of the DayA Floral Flash Deal! Score This Top at 66% Off Right Now View Deal
Back in 2020, DeGeneres made headlines when former employees claimed in a BuzzFeed News piece that they “faced racism, fear, and intimidation” on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Shortly after, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the show. While DeGeneres has been tight-lipped about the situation, she did send a letter of apology to her staff.
Amid the controversy, DeGeneres continued filming but announced in 2021 that season 19 would be her last. The show’s final episode aired in May 2022.
Ellen’s Last Stand … Up Tour continues through August, making stops across the country.