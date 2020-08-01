Adding their two cents. Scooter Braun, Brad Garrett, James Woods and more celebrities weighed in on Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations that her talk show fostered a toxic work environment.

BuzzFeed News reported in July that 10 former staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged they faced racism, fear and intimidation behind the scenes of the Emmy-winning series.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls–t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one former employee told the outlet. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

While the ex-employees agreed that the behavior was due to the executive producers and senior staffers, they believe the Finding Dory star, 62, should have intervened.

“If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on,” another former staffer told BuzzFeed. “I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”

DeGeneres addressed the allegations and apologized to her staff in a lengthy letter on Thursday, July 30.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote in a letter obtained by Us Weekly. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Hours later, BuzzFeed News published a second report that alleged sexual misconduct by the show’s head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, executive producer Ed Glavin and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. Leman, 42, and Norman have denied the allegations. Glavin hasn’t publicly addressed the claims yet but Variety reported that he plans to step down from his role on the show.

In May, DeGeneres also faced an onslaught of allegations that she has a track record of being mean to staffers and guests of the show off-camera.

A source told Us at the time, “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

Despite the backlash, the Daytime Emmy winner received some support. Braun, 39, sent DeGeneres words of encouragement via Twitter on Friday, calling her a “kind, thoughtful, courageous human being.”

Other stars such as Garrett, 60, backed the claims against the Ellen’s Game of Games host saying that it’s “common knowledge” that she treats people “horribly.”

Scroll down to see celebrities’ reactions to DeGeneres’ allegations.