Ellen Executive Producer Andy Lassner Shoots Down Cancelation Rumor

Still on the schedule? The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner denied that the talk show is facing cancelation amid allegations that the series harbored a toxic work environment.

The executive producer, 53, shared a meme on Thursday, July 30, that read, “Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better. 2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicenter.”

One fan replied to the tweet with an encouraging message in the wake of the claims.

“I seriously wish you well,” the user tweeted. “If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching), I hope you find employment quickly.”

Lassner replied, “Nobody is going off the air.”

In July, BuzzFeed News reported that 10 former staffers alleged they faced racism, fear and intimidation behind the scenes of the Daytime Emmy winning series.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls–t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show,” one of the former employees told the outlet. “I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”

Another ex-employee alleged that the toxic environment was due to executive producers and other senior staff members’ behavior, not Ellen DeGeneres herself. However, one former employee voiced that the Finding Dory star, 62, should “be more involved” with the show off-camera.

DeGeneres apologized for the allegations in a lengthy letter to her staff on Thursday.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote in a letter obtained by Us Weekly. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Hours later, BuzzFeed News published another report that alleged sexual misconduct by the show’s head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, executive producer Ed Glavin and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. (Lassner’s show cancelation denial was tweeted before the report was published.)

Leman, 42, and Norman denied all allegations. Glavin hasn’t publicly addressed the claim yet but is preparing to step down from his position on the popular talk show, according to Variety.

A source told Us on Friday, July 31, that the controversy has left Ellen employees fearful for the future of the show.

“Staffers are texting and calling each other freaking out as they fear Ellen will quit or that the show will be cancelled,” the insider said. “The show feels done. It’s going to be very hard to turn this around.”