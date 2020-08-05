Family is family. Vance DeGeneres is standing up to those coming after his sister, Ellen DeGeneres, amid reports that her talk show is a toxic work environment.

“If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world,” the comedian, 65, tweeted on Tuesday, August 4. “She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

The producer also wrote a lengthier statement on Facebook, calling out any of his followers who believe the reports.

“My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls–t,” he wrote. “I put up a simple statement yesterday that said ‘I stand by Ellen.’ Only a handful of my Facebook ‘friends’ responded to it. If you don’t support Ellen, then you don’t support me, so please unfriend me.”

Vance continued, “I’m sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has — and always will — stand against bullying of any kind. She’s a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot.”

The former Daily Show correspondent is among many celebrities who have come forward defending the Finding Dory actress, 62, including Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher and more. However, other A-listers have shared negative experiences. Brad Garrett, Lea Thompson and former Ellen DJ Tony Okungbowa have spoken out against the host.

The Relatable star came under fire in July after BuzzFeed News published two reports — one detailing allegations of race and intimidation by staffers and the second accusing producers of sexual misconduct. Warner Bros. then launched an investigation into the talk show, which debuted in 2003.

On July 30, Ellen emailed her staff, apologizing for any unhappiness they were experiencing on the show.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote in the memo obtained by Us Weekly. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

The staff on the daytime talk show, who are returning to work this week, participated in a Zoom meeting on Monday, August 3, a source exclusively told Us at the time. Producers on the call assured their employees that they still had jobs.

“They said a lot of [the claims are] true and a lot of it is not true,” the insider added. “They said we are handling everything [and] things will be very different now. … A show that brings so much happiness and fun, it should be a happy show to work on.”