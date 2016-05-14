Oh, yes she did! Ellen DeGeneres went there with a spoof of Beyoncé’s music video for “Hold Up” during her show on Friday, May 13, and even dared to call “Becky with the good hair.”

The talk show host introduced her hilarious parody with a little banter with her show DJ, tWitch, noting that HBO took Lemonade off the air.

“And Beyonce was very upset,” DeGeneres, 58, continued. “Did you see me in it?”

What followed was a spliced clip of the comedienne sitting in a parked mustard-colored car on the street as Beyoncé gleefully strolled along the sidewalk in her now-iconic, yellow, off-shoulder Robert Cavalli dress.

An excited DeGeneres quickly pulled out her cellphone to tell her friend about her celebrity sighting.

“You will not believe this but Queen Bey has gone cray-cray!” she said. “I think she hates cars.”

At that moment, Beyonce seemingly turned her attention on the talk show host’s car and stalked over, swinging her baseball bat.

“Becky, I’m gonna have to call you back. But Becky, I do love what you’re doing with your hair. It looks good,” she said before hanging up.

DeGeneres’ punchy one-liner is a nod to Beyonce’s much-dissected lyrics in her song “Sorry,” in which she sings, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

Watch the clip above to see the action unfold — and to catch a glimpse of “Becky”!

